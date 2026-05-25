'Inflation Man Modi Strikes Again': Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre Over Fourth Fuel Price Hike In 10 Days

PM Modi & Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi | File Pic

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Central government over the fourth increase in fuel prices within 10 days, accusing it of “quietly fleecing” citizens through gradual hikes in petrol and diesel rates.

Claiming that fuel prices were deliberately kept under control during the election period, Gandhi alleged that the government had resumed raising prices in instalments immediately after the polls.

‘Inflation Man Modi strikes again’

In a strongly worded post on X, Rahul Gandhi dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi “Inflation Man Modi” and said he had long warned of an impending economic crisis.

“Inflation Man Modi strikes again. They raise petrol-diesel prices in installments so that your pocket keeps getting quietly fleeced. I’ve been warning for months about an economic storm coming. But Modi ji, as always, was busy with elections back then and the moment elections ended, petrol-diesel was hiked by ₹8,” Gandhi wrote.

He further alleged that rising fuel prices would continue to burden ordinary citizens, saying the government makes promises during elections but attacks people’s pockets afterward.

Mallikarjun Kharge joins criticism, calls it ‘Fuel Loot’

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also criticised the BJP-led government, calling the repeated increases a “daily assault” on the public.

“The Daily Assault of FUEL LOOT is not over yet!” Kharge wrote on X, arguing that every fuel hike adds pressure on household budgets and affects the broader economy.

He said all sections of society from farmers and transporters to small businesses and MSMEs are bearing the consequences of what he described as the BJP’s “loot” of the country.

Four fuel price hikes in 10 days

The latest increase marks the fourth fuel price revision in just 10 days.

May 15: Petrol and diesel prices increased by ₹3 per litre each

May 19: Another hike of 90 paise per litre

May 23: Petrol up by 87 paise, diesel by 91 paise

Latest revision: Fresh increase announced on Monday

Together, the cumulative hike has significantly raised fuel costs, adding pressure on consumers already grappling with inflation.

Why are fuel prices rising?

The repeated price hikes come amid sustained pressure on oil marketing companies due to:

Elevated global crude oil prices

Fluctuations in currency exchange rates

Supply disruption concerns linked to ongoing tensions in West Asia

The hikes are expected to intensify retail inflation, strain household budgets, and impact commercial transport sectors across the country, making fuel prices a key political and economic flashpoint.