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The wait for a birth certificate of a baby girl in West Bengal's Cooch Behar has lasted for over two months, with the process being stalled after her father's name was struck off the voters' list during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Officials allegedly refused to issue a residency certificate to Abdul Habib, but was denied the same by the panchayat amid the ongoing SIR exercise, India Today reported. Further, the process was complicated as the panchayat was operating without a pradhan. As a result, the family is yet to obtain an official birth record for his daughter, who was born on September 8.

The report claimed that he was advised to approach the local MLA, but knocking at the doors of various government authorities bore no result. The question raised by Habib though pertains to his daughter's birth records being impacted by his voter status, especially when his wife is a registered voter.

Political Leaders Weigh In On Issue

Trinamool Congress MLA Kunal Ghosh said the state and central governments should address the issue as similar complaints are emerging, indicating harassment of citizens. He maintained that though Habib's documents should undergo stringent examination, his child should not suffer.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi claimed in a post on X, "Legally speaking, you aren’t a foreigner just because your name is absent from a voter list, but there’s no law or justice here. SIR is being used to destroy Muslim lives in Bengal."

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