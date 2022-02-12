Bajaj Group patriarch Rahul Bajaj passes away in Pune, Twitterati extend condolences

Veteran industrialist and billionaire Rahul Bajaj, the Chairman of Bajaj group passed away in Pune at the age of 83 years. Reportedly, he had been suffering from cancer and breathed last today.

He was awarded the third-highest civilian award Padma Bhushan in 2001. Later in 2008, he split Bajaj Auto into three units - Bajaj Auto, finance company Bajaj Finserv and a holding company. He was ne of India’s foremost Business leaders and the chairman of emeritus of the Indian conglomerate Bajaj Group.

The grief of the Padma Bhushan awardee was felt across territories, people took to the microblogging site Twitter extending condolences over his sad demise.

Take a look at some messages, right here:

Saddened by the passing away of renowned industrialist & one of the longest serving chairman in corporate India, Padma Bhushan Shri Rahul Bajaj ji. He is credited with making brand Bajaj a household name. My heartfelt condolences to his family members. Om Shanti 🙏🏻#RahulBajaj pic.twitter.com/9dfSvk9Vmo — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) February 12, 2022

Deeply Saddened by the demise of #RahulBajaj

One of India’s foremost Business Leaders, Former Chairman of Bajaj Auto ..

He didn't bow down in front of the system, didn't shy away from expressing his thoughts..

Quite an Inspiration !

RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vGNZwNwJUL — Aarti (@aartic02) February 12, 2022

Advertisement

Everyone from us has got something connected with #Bajaj for sure in our lives



For decades this brand not only sold vehicles but also showed how strongly they believe in India🇮🇳 as "Union of States"❤️ in their ads. #RIP #RahulBajaj🙏 sir #HamaraBajaj❤️ Forever ! pic.twitter.com/sWEqW64SBn — Mayur ↙️ (@Mayur9x) February 12, 2022

Sad to hear the sudden demise of noted industrialist Shri #RahulBajaj Ji ! Had the opportunity to meet him in some occasions !



My deepest condolences to Rajiv & Sanjiv Bajaj !



May the noble soul rest in eternal peace 🙏🙏 Om Shanti ! pic.twitter.com/TE17DvOiOu — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) February 12, 2022

The news of the death of Padma Bhushan Rahul Bajaj (83), a long time leading industrialist of Bajaj Auto Group, is very sad. The place he has achieved in the world of industry will continue to inspire everyone. Peace to their souls! A heartfelt tribute..! 💐#RahulBajaj pic.twitter.com/QuXYNkTkO7 — Ravikant Varpe - रविकांत वरपे (@ravikantvarpe) February 12, 2022

Advertisement

#RahulBajaj ॐ शांति - Irrespective of his Political views, Industrialists like him are backbone to our Nation.

He has built an empire which will live on pic.twitter.com/Kdk902hY8A — Mihir Jha (@MihirkJha) February 12, 2022

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

2/2 Never at loss 4words, #RahulBajaj was blunt 2a fault. Few months ago, told him that his genes HD Travelled to his son whose interview on Covid had been crisp, candid & much admired. He was clearly proud & happy as a father. Spoke truth 2power. Created the powerhouse #CII is. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) February 12, 2022

Advertisement

A patriotic industrialist and a down-to-earth person #RahulBajaj left us. Knowing him personally was so enlightening and inspiring. Paying my homage to his memories. Om Shanti! — Pankaj Sharma पंकज शर्मा (@Pankaj___Sharma) February 12, 2022

ALSO READ India’s foremost business leader and former Bajaj group chairman Rahul Bajaj passes away at 83

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 04:21 PM IST