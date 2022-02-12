e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 04:28 PM IST

Bajaj Group patriarch Rahul Bajaj passes away in Pune, Twitterati extend condolences

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Veteran industrialist and billionaire Rahul Bajaj, the Chairman of Bajaj group passed away in Pune at the age of 83 years. Reportedly, he had been suffering from cancer and breathed last today.

He was awarded the third-highest civilian award Padma Bhushan in 2001. Later in 2008, he split Bajaj Auto into three units - Bajaj Auto, finance company Bajaj Finserv and a holding company. He was ne of India’s foremost Business leaders and the chairman of emeritus of the Indian conglomerate Bajaj Group.

The grief of the Padma Bhushan awardee was felt across territories, people took to the microblogging site Twitter extending condolences over his sad demise.

Take a look at some messages, right here:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

India’s foremost business leader and former Bajaj group chairman Rahul Bajaj passes away at 83 India’s foremost business leader and former Bajaj group chairman Rahul Bajaj passes away at 83

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 04:21 PM IST
Advertisement