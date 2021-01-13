Indigo manager murder: Nitish faces attacks from BJP, Opposition

Patna

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is on the backfoot over rising incidents of murder, loot, rape and other crimes in Bihar. The political trouble for the CM intensified on Wednesday as BJP, an alliance partner of the JD-U, condemned the state police over murder of the Indigo manager, Rupesh Kumar Singh. While the Opposition parties -- the RJD and the Congress – demanded the CM’s resignation, senior BJP leaders, including his senior cabinet colleague, too, joined the protests, saying: “Our expectations from the CM on controlling the crime have failed.”

Ten bullets were pumped into Rupesh’s body while he was entering his apartment in Punaichak, close to the state secretariat and 2 kms from the CM residence on Tuesday evening by unidentified criminals.

Amrendra Prarap Singh, the agriculture minister and BJP MLA from Ara, said, “Police lapse is evident. Police officers are not sincere in discharge of their duties.”

The Union minister, RK Singh, said, “Area’s all officers should be suspended. It is the result of negligence of the police’s apathy. Fix the responsibility. The government should give top priority to maintenance of law and order and crime control.” Singh was union home secretary before joining the BJP.

Gopal Narain Singh, the senior BJP MP and former president of party’s state unit, said, "We had expected Nitish Kumar would control crimes, but he failed us."

The BJP Rajya Sabha member, Vivek Thakur, said, “The criminals have a free run in Bihar. Police have failed in curbing the crimes as incidents of bank loot, dacoity, rape and kidnapping are reported daily.”

Leader of opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, said, “The criminals are on the rampage in the state as reports of murder and rape have been received from Madhubani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Patna and Ara.” He referred to the comments of PM Modi during assembly election campaign and said “Modi ji had described me as the Yuvraj of Jungle Raj. And, now what should I call Nitish Kumar - Maharaj of Maha Jungle raj.”