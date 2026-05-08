IndiGo Flight En Route Patna Diverted To Lucknow After Turbulence; BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy Pilots Flight To Safety - VIDEO

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Patna: A Patna-bound IndiGo flight travelling from Delhi on Wednesday was reportedly diverted to Lucknow after encountering severe turbulence and worsening weather conditions near Patna airspace, causing panic among passengers on board.

The IndiGo flight 6E6497, carrying 181 passengers and six crew members, was being piloted by former Union Minister and BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy along with co-pilot Rajiv Mishra when it encountered strong winds and rough weather conditions mid-air, reported Hindustan Times.

Amid deteriorating weather conditions, the aircraft was safely diverted to Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow, where it landed at around 10:49 pm as a precautionary measure.

A video of Rajiv Pratap Rudy announcing and informing passengers about the safe landing in Lucknow, with passengers seen clapping, has gone viral on social media.

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Rudy urged passengers to remain calm and assured them that they were “absolutely in safe hands”, while also praising the cabin crew for handling the situation professionally.

He later suggested that passengers applaud the safe landing. “You can clap now, because you’ve landed safely,” he can be heard saying.

After weather clearance and completion of necessary procedures, the flight later departed from Lucknow for Patna at around 12:30 am.