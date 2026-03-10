IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers Steps Down After Operational Crisis, Rahul Bhatia Takes Interim Charge

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers | X @IndiGo6E

InterGlobe Aviation Limited, the parent company of IndiGo, announced on Tuesday that Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers has stepped down from his role with immediate effect. The decision was confirmed following a meeting of the airline’s Board of Directors held on March 10.

The development comes months after the airline faced one of its most significant operational disruptions in December, which drew public attention and scrutiny from authorities.

Immediate Exit From Leadership Role

According to the company’s announcement, Elbers resigned from the position citing personal reasons. The Board accepted his resignation and agreed to waive the mandatory notice period, allowing him to step down at the close of business hours on March 10.

The board meeting to discuss the leadership change was held in the evening and concluded shortly after the decision was formally accepted.

Elbers had been serving as the chief executive of IndiGo since September 2022. During his tenure, the airline continued to expand its domestic and international network and maintained its position as the largest airline in the country by market share.

Rahul Bhatia Takes Interim Charge

Following the leadership transition, Rahul Bhatia, Managing Director of InterGlobe Aviation, will oversee the airline’s operations on an interim basis. The company stated that he will manage the affairs of the airline until a new chief executive officer is appointed.

The board acknowledged Elbers’ contribution to the airline during his time as CEO and noted that he had played an important role in the company’s growth and operational development over the past few years.

With interim leadership now in place, the airline is expected to focus on operational continuity while the board begins the process of identifying a new chief executive to guide the next phase of its growth.