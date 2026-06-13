'India's Youth Are Making Their Mark Across Various Sectors': PM Modi Celebrates Youth-Led Development As NDA Government Completes 12 Years

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As the NDA government marked 12 years in office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted the role of India's youth in shaping the country's growth story, describing youth-led development as one of the defining features of the past decade.

The NDA Government is one that is strongly working towards youth-led development. One of the defining features of the last 12 years has been the confidence with which India’s youth have pursued their aspirations.



Through initiatives such as Startup India, Digital India, Skill… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2026

In a message shared on social media, the prime minister said the confidence and aspirations of young Indians have played a crucial role in the country's progress over the last 12 years. He noted that the government has focused on creating opportunities for young people through a range of initiatives aimed at encouraging innovation, entrepreneurship and skill development.



"Through initiatives such as Startup India, Digital India, Skill India and Atal Innovation Mission, an ecosystem has emerged that encourages innovation, entrepreneurship and enterprise," Prime Minister Modi said.

The NDA Government is one that is strongly working towards youth-led development. One of the defining features of the last 12 years has been the confidence with which India’s youth have pursued their aspirations.



Through initiatives such as Startup India, Digital India, Skill… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2026

The prime minister pointed to India's emergence as one of the world's leading startup destinations, stating that many of the country's startup success stories are being driven by young entrepreneurs.

"Today, India is among the world’s leading StartUp destinations and many of these success stories are being scripted by our Yuva Shakti and that too from smaller towns and villages," the prime minister said.

He noted that innovation is no longer confined to major metropolitan centres, with talented youth from smaller towns and villages increasingly making their presence felt in the startup ecosystem.

PM Modi also highlighted the growing contribution of young Indians across sectors that are expected to play a significant role in the future economy.

"India’s youth are making their mark across various sectors, from science and technology to manufacturing, space, semiconductors and drones. It is heartening to see young Indians contributing to areas that will shape the future of our nation and the world," the prime minister said.

Apart from technological and entrepreneurial achievements, Modi also praised the performance of young athletes who have represented the country on international platforms. He said Indian sportspersons have consistently brought glory to the nation through their performances in global competitions, strengthening the country's standing on the world stage.

The prime minister added that better sports infrastructure and improved support for athletes have opened up new avenues for budding athletes. As per him, better facilities and institutional support are prompting more youngsters to take up sports as a career choice.