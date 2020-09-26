India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity: PM Modi at UNGA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday assured the world that India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting the coronavirus crisis.

"As the largest vaccine producing country of the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today," he said in his address to the United Nations General Assembly.

"India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis. We are moving ahead with phase 3 clinical trials in India and in our neighbourhood," he added.

India will also help all the countries in enhancing their cold chain and storage capacities for the delivery of Vaccines, Modi further said.