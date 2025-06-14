 'India’s UN Abstention On Gaza Is A Tragic Reversal Of Legacy,' Says Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi In Sharp Attack
In a post on 'X', Vadra contended that the Indian government was refusing to take a stand when 60,000 people, mostly women and children, had been killed and the entire population of Gaza were being "confined and starved to death".

PTIUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 02:27 PM IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (L) & Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu (R) | file Pic

Malappuram: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday termed as "shameful" and "disappointing" the Indian government's decision to abstain from the UN motion to protect civilians and uphold humanitarian obligations in Gaza.

The Congress MP from Wayanad also alleged that not only was India being silent on the Gaza issue, it was "cheering on" the Israeli government as it attacked Iran and assassinated its leadership.

"It is shameful and disappointing that our government has chosen to abstain on the UN motion for the protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations in Gaza...

Uttar Pradesh: First Floor Of Ayodhya Ram Temple Opens To Devotees; Ram Darbar Darshan Begins With...
article-image

"This is a tragic reversal of our anti-colonial legacy. In fact, not only are we standing silent as Mr Netanyahu annihilates an entire nation, we are cheering on as his government attacks Iran and assassinates its leadership in flagrant violation of its sovereignty and complete contravention of all international norms," she said on 'X'.

She questioned how the country can "abandon" the principles of the Constitution, and the values of the freedom struggle "that led the way for an international arena based on peace and humanity".

"There is no justification for this. True global leadership demands the courage to defend justice, India has shown this courage unfailingly in the past.

"In a world that is increasingly divisive, we must reclaim our voice for humanity and stand fearlessly for truth and non-violence," she said in her post.

