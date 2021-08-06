'India’s fight against COVID-19 receives strong impetus', says PM Modi as country crosses 50 cr vaccination mark

In a significant achievement, India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 50 crore landmark milestone (50,03,48,866) on Friday, as per Union Health Ministry data.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21. According to the health ministry, more than 43.29 lakh (43,29,673) anti-COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Friday itself.

"22,93,781 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 4,32,281 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 17,23,20,394 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 1,12,56,317 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive", stated the Health ministry.

Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh has collectively administered more than one crore COVID-19 jabs in the 18-44 years age group.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the age group 18-44 years with the first dose of COVID vaccine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to announce the milestone achieved by the country.

The Prime Minister wrote, "India’s fight against COVID-19 receives a strong impetus. Vaccination numbers cross the 50 crore mark. We hope to build on these numbers and ensure our citizens are vaccinated under #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine movement".

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the countrymen and thanked the health workers who are working tirelessly in the COVID pandemic era.

"India soars high on #COVID19 vaccination, historic record of 50 crore doses administered to date!", Mandaviya said in a tweet.

The Health Ministry today informed that over 2.30 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states, Union Territories and private hospitals.