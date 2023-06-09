India's Diabetes Epidemic On The Rise, Urgent State-Specific Interventions Needed | Representative Image

India's diabetes crisis has reached alarming proportions, with the number of people living with the condition surpassing 101 million, according to a study published in the UK medical journal 'Lancet.' While some developed states show signs of stabilization, many others are experiencing a rapid increase, necessitating immediate state-specific interventions. Additionally, the study highlights that 136 million individuals, or 153% of the population, have prediabetes, further intensifying the healthcare challenge.

Regional Disparities

The study reveals that Goa, Puducherry, and Kerala have the highest prevalence of diabetes, with rates at 26.49%, 26.39%, and 25.5% respectively, compared to the national average of 11.4%. However, the research warns of an imminent surge in diabetes cases in states with lower prevalence, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Arunachal Pradesh, in the coming years, a Times of India report cited a study saying.

Prevalence of Prediabetes

While diabetes cases dominate in states like Goa, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Chandigarh, the number of prediabetes cases is relatively lower. Conversely, Puducherry and Delhi exhibit nearly equal proportions of prediabetes and diabetes cases, indicating stabilization. In states with lower diabetes incidence, a larger population is recorded with prediabetes, suggesting an impending increase in diabetes cases.

Impending Diabetes Epidemic

States with lower diabetes prevalence, such as Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, face a significant challenge as the number of individuals with prediabetes far exceeds those with diagnosed diabetes. For instance, Uttar Pradesh has a diabetic prevalence of 4.8%, the lowest in the country, but 18% of the population is classified as prediabetic. This high ratio implies an impending surge in diabetes cases.

Understanding Prediabetes

Prediabetes signifies individuals with elevated blood sugar levels that do not meet the criteria for type 2 diabetes. Without lifestyle modifications, both adults and children with prediabetes face a substantial risk of developing diabetes. Experts estimate that roughly one-third of prediabetic individuals progress to diabetes, while another one-third remain in the prediabetic stage. Factors such as diet, lifestyle, and exercise can influence the reversal of prediabetes.

Research Methodology

The study involved screening over 1 lakh individuals from rural and urban areas between October 18, 2008, and December 17, 2020. The 2019 survey indicated 74 million people with diabetes in India. In the latest survey, which included all states and union territories, the prevalence dropped to 72 million. The weighted prevalence now aligns with the ground reality, according to Dr Mohan, the study's author.

Associated Health Risks

The report also highlights other risk factors, including hypertension, abnormal cholesterol levels, and obesity, which further exacerbate the situation. The prevalence of hypertension is at 35.5%, abnormal cholesterol levels at 81.29%, generalized obesity at 28.6%, and abdominal obesity at 39.5%. With significant variations between states, each region must adopt distinct measures to prevent associated health complications.