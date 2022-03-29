India’s cumulative vaccination coverage crosses 183.79 Crore

India’s cumulative vaccination coverage crossed 183.79 Crore, according to the government.

More than 23 lakh Vaccine doses are administered today till 7 pm. More than 1.49 Crore vaccine doses have been administered to 12-14 years age group so far.

More than 2.28 Crore Precaution Doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries (HCWs, FLWs and Over 60 years) for COVID vaccination have been administered so far. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight, according to government.

India reported 1,259 fresh Covid cases and 35 deaths in a span of 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

With the new deaths, the total number has reached 5,21,070 in the country.

Following the continuous downward trend, India's active caseload has further declined to 15,378, constituting 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 10:01 PM IST