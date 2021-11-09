India's Covishield and Covaxin in WHO's emergency use listing, while 96 nations have recognized both Indian made vaccines: Union Health Ministry

Reflecting worldwide acceptance of India’s Vaccines and our Vaccination process, 96 countries have agreed to Mutual Acceptance of Vaccination Certificates, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya said in a statement.

He said that the WHO has included 8 vaccines in EUL (emergency use listing) so far. “We are happy 2 out of these are Indian vaccines – Covaxin and Covishield,” he said.

He further stated that Over 109 crore doses have been administered so far in the country. Under 'Har Ghar Dastak', (door-to-door) healthcare workers are going to all houses to carry out the vaccination drive.

Consecutively, persons traveling from these countries are provided certain relaxations as enunciated in Union Health Ministry’s Guidelines on International Arrivals issued on 20th October 2021. For those who wish to travel abroad, the international travel vaccination certificate can also be downloaded from the CoWIN portal.

India achieved its landmark milestone last month after it administered over 100 crore vaccination for the eligible population in the country.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin has also been recognized by the WHO and a few nations that have eased travel restrictions on India. Meanwhile, after a months-long wait, the United Kingdom has also finally recognized Covaxin. In an official statement, the British govt said it will start recognizing vaccines on the World Health Organisation's (WHO) Emergency use Listing (EUA) from 4 am on November 22.

Ministry of Health & Family Welfare along with the Ministry of External Affairs is in continuous communication with all countries for mutual recognition of vaccine certificates, and WHO and nationally approved vaccines to facilitate hassle-free international travel across countries.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 05:16 PM IST