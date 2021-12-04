India administers 1 crore vaccination under 'har ghar dastak' campaign, Union Health Minister lauds PM Modi's leadership

India on Saturday achieved another milestone for administrating 1 crore vaccination given to the people at home with the 'har ghar dastak campaign', Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya informed.

India is touching new heights & accomplishing new feats under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, he further said.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said this is another proud moment for every Indian. He said as India intensifies the Har Ghar Dastak campaign, the country is marching ahead with a new zeal and new energy in its fight against COVID19.

Around 125 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. Union Health Ministry said, more than 80 lakh 35 thousand vaccine doses were administered in the last 48 hours.

India on October 21, 2021, crossed the much-awaited 1 billion mark in covid-19 vaccinations, with Uttar Pradesh, followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh being the top five states administering the highest number of doses.

According to the Union health ministry, about 75% of people above 18 years have been vaccinated with the first dose and over 31% population has been completely vaccinated with both doses.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to doctors, nurses and all those who worked towards achieving the 100 crore vaccinations mark.

“India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury," Modi had tweeted.

(with inputs from sources)

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 08:48 PM IST