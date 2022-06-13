Indians can start applying for Chinese visa from today; check details here

Photo: Representative Image

The Chinese Embassy in India updated the Chinese visa policy, starting from June 13, lifting the ban which was imposed since November 2020.

According to a notice issued by the Embassy, now, Indians can apply for a Chinese visa.

The new visa policy is as follows:

Scope of Service:

Foreign nationals and their accompanying family members going to China for resumption of work and production in all fields. The family members of Chinese citizens and foreigners with Chinese permanent residence permit going to China for family reunion or visiting relatives.

Application Materials:

Confirmation Page of Online Visa Application. Original passport valid for at least 6 months, with 2 or more blank visa pages, and the photocopy of relevant pages of the passport. Expired passports within 5 years and the photocopy of relevant pages of the passports. Recently-taken colour passport photos (full face, front view and bare head. Size: 48mm×33mm). COVID-19 vaccination certificate. Other necessary materials required by the Chinese Embassy in India and the Chinese Visa Application Service Center in New Delhi.

For further details please visit http://in.china-embassy.gov.cn/eng/embassy_news/202206/t20220613_10702401.htm

India in November 2020, suspended tourist visas issued to Chinese nationals in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic following which Chinese citizens and other nationalities living in China were temporarily barred from flying to India.

(with sources inputs)

Read Also Beijing back under lockdown as China's capital sees spike in COVID cases