 Indian Youth Congress Chief Uday Bhanu Chib Arrested Over 'Shirtless' Protest At Bharat Mandapam During AI Summit
Indian Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib was arrested by Delhi Police in connection with last week’s protest at Bharat Mandapam during the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Delhi police said further investigation into the demonstration is underway.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 10:30 AM IST
The action comes days after Youth Congress workers staged a demonstration at the summit venue while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in attendance.

Protest at AI Summit Sparks Political Storm

On Friday, a group of IYC members raised slogans inside the Bharat Mandapam premises, alleging that the Prime Minister had “compromised the nation’s identity.”

Some protesters removed their shirts, revealing slogans reading “Compromised PM,” triggering a brief disruption at the high-profile summit.

The Youth Congress later said the protest was aimed at highlighting concerns over unemployment, farmers’ interests and alleged policy compromises.

Police Yet to Detail Charges

According to report in News Agency ANI, while confirming the arrest, Delhi Police have not yet publicly detailed the specific sections under which the case has been registered. Further investigation into the protest and related actions is underway.

