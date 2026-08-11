Indian Railways To Roll Out First Rake Of 20 LHB Coaches For Bangladesh On August 12 | AI

Indian Railways is set to roll out the first rake of 20 Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) broad-gauge passenger coaches manufactured for Bangladesh Railway on August 12, marking another milestone in railway cooperation between the two countries.

The coaches have been manufactured by the Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala and include customised features designed to meet Bangladesh Railway's specific requirements. The development also highlights RCF's ability to design and manufacture coaches for international customers.

20-Coach Rake With Multiple Variants

The first rake will comprise three AC Sleeper Cars, three AC Chair Cars, 12 Non-AC Chair Cars and two Power Cars.

According to Railway Ministry sources, the coaches incorporate several unique design features and modifications. Many of these have been developed for the first time in LHB-type coaches.

The customised features reflect RCF's design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities and its ability to adapt its products to the requirements of overseas railway operators. The project is significant not only as an export order but also as an example of Indian railway manufacturing being tailored for an international customer.

Partnership Goes Back To 2015-16

RCF's association with Bangladesh Railway dates back to 2015-16, when the Kapurthala factory supplied 120 LHB broad-gauge passenger coaches to the neighbouring country.

Building on that partnership, Bangladesh Railway placed another order with RCF through RITES in 2024 for 200 broad-gauge passenger coaches in seven variants.

A railway official said, "Building on this successful partnership, Bangladesh Railway once again entrusted RCF, through RITES, with a prestigious order in 2024 for 200 broad-gauge passenger coaches in seven different variants."

The fresh order suggests that the earlier supply established a foundation for continued cooperation between RCF and Bangladesh Railway. For Indian Railways, repeat international orders can also serve as an important measure of confidence in its manufacturing capabilities.

Boost For India's Railway Manufacturing Ambitions

The rollout of the first rake is expected to mark another important chapter in RCF's journey and further strengthen railway cooperation between India and Bangladesh.

It is also likely to open new avenues for Indian Railways and its production units in the international railway market. The ability to customise coaches for overseas customers could prove important as Indian railway manufacturers seek a larger role beyond the domestic market.

The development underlines India's growing capabilities in designing and manufacturing modern railway coaches and its potential to contribute to railway infrastructure and passenger mobility projects beyond the country's borders.