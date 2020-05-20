Indian Railways to resume services of 200 non-AC trains from June 1

New Delhi: In a major relief to people across the country, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday announced that Indian Railways will resume the services of 200 special non-airconditioned trains and bookings for them will start soon.

The announcement came a week after the national transporter started running the 15 pairs of special air conditioned trains.

In a series of tweets, Goyal said: "In a major relief to the migrant workers, 200 Shramik Special trains will run today. And in the coming days these services will be increased on a large scale."

"Besides this, Indian Railways from June 1 will run 20p non ac trains on timetable. Online bookings for the same will start soon," he said.