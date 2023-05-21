Indian Railways introduces 380 special trains to meet summer demand & enhance connectivity

Picture for representation

In response to the increased demand for railway services and the surge in passengers, Indian railway authorities have launched 380 special trains, totaling 6,369 trips, across the country. Western and Central Railway operate nearly 40 percent of these special train trips. This initiative aims to ensure smooth travel between major cities and prominent destinations in rural areas.

Here are trains' features:

The special trains, equipped with over 80,000 coaches, consist of 25,794 General Coaches and 55,243 Sleeper Coaches. General Coaches accommodate 100 passengers each, while Sleeper Coaches have a capacity of 72 passengers in ICF coaches and 78 passengers in LHB coaches (ICF - Integral Coach Factory; LHB - Linke Hofmann Busch).

An official from the Indian Railway highlighted the "significant increase in operations this year compared to the previous year, with an additional 1,770 trips. Various zonal Railways have mobilized their resources to handle the summer rush. South Western Railway increased its trips from 779 to 1,790, Western Railway intensified operations from 438 to 1,470 trips, and South Central Railway recorded a total of 784 trips, with an increase of 80 trips. North Western Railway and East Central Railway plan to run 400 and 380 trips, respectively. Northern Railway has made preparations for 324 trips, while Central Railway has announced 942 special trips."

Measures to combat malpractices

"To ensure a seamless travel experience, Indian Railways has implemented measures to combat malpractices such as seat cornering, overcharging, and touting. A dedicated team of commercial and Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff actively monitors and takes action against any such activities," the official added.

According to senior railway officials, the introduction of these special trains and the implementation of preventive measures aim to provide hassle-free and enjoyable journeys for passengers during the summer season. Indian Railways' extensive efforts facilitate connectivity across various states, including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.