Indian Railways cancels 184 trains due to engineering, operational issues

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has cancelled 184 trains on Monday due to engineering and operational issues. According to an update from the railway department, 132 trains scheduled to depart on November 21 have been fully cancelled, while 52 have been partially cancelled.

According to media reports, the tickets purchased through the IRCTC website will be automatically cancelled, and a refund will be initiated in the users' accounts. Passengers who purchased tickets at a counter must return to the reservation counter to receive a refund.

List of fully cancelled trains on November 21 (Monday) include

Train number 00113 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01885 , 03085 , 03086 , 03371 , 03372 , 03591 , 03592 , 04041 , 04042 , 04373 , 04374 , 04433 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04989 , 05032 , 05334 , 05453 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06417 , 06418 , 06429 , 06430 , 06772 , 06773 , 06802 , 06803 , 06977 , 06980 , 07351 , 07352 , 07379 , 07380 , 07458 , 07461 , 07500 , 07576 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 07977 , 07978 , 08167 , 08168 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 10101 , 10102 , 11402 , 12127 , 13345 , 13346 , 14201 , 14202 , 17259 , 17260 , 17617 , 20948 , 20949 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 32411 , 32412 , 32413 , 32414 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36081 , 36082 , 36085 , 36086 , 36087 , 36088 , 36811 , 36812 , 36825 , 36827 , 36829 , 36838 , 36840 , 36842 , 36848 , 36849 , 36851 , 36854 , 36855 , 36858 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 52539

How to check which train is cancelled

1. Go to indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey

2. Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

3. Click on Cancelled Trains option

4. Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

For checking live train running status:

1. Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running- status/

2. Submit the train number in the text box provided.

3. Choose or enter the date of journey in the DD-MM-YYYY format.

4. Press Search button to get the result

5. For checking via SMS, – Send SMS – ‘AD ‘ to 139

6. Can contact the Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139

Important Note: Train passengers can check the official site for complete information on train schedules, arrival and departure times, and so on. Passengers can also download the NTES mobile application if they have any further questions.