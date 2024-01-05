 Indian Personnel Export Promotion Council Calls For Aggressive Marketing Of India As Major Source For Manpower Exports
The need is to woo foreign employers in a big way so that they can import manpower from India without much difficulty

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, January 05, 2024, 08:19 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

The Indian Personnel Export Promotion Council (IPEPCIL) has called for aggressive marketing of India as a major source for manpower exports.

President of IPEPCIL V.S. Abdul Kareem the ministry of external affairs and the office of the protector general of emigrants in Delhi have a crucial role to play in this regard. The need is to woo foreign employers in a big way so that they can import manpower from India without much difficulty.

Kareem said the demand for Indian manpower was especially very high abroad these days, and the central government should not miss the golden opportunity. He promised the full support of IPEPCIL in this regard.

Kareem said export of manpower was one of the chief ways of tackling the massive unemployment problem within India. “It's a win-win situation for the Indian workforce, the government and foreign employers,” he added. He said remittances from Indians working abroad run into millions of dollars and this was a huge contribution to the domestic economy.

Kareem said the central government should encourage licensed recruiting agents to step up their activities. He said these agents play a pivotal role in facilitating the movement of the expatriate population abroad. They contribute by identifying suitable candidates, managing the recruitment process and ensuring a smooth transition for individuals relocating for work abroad. These agents streamline the complex logistics involved in international placements, including VISA Processing and  legal compliances.

He said over a period of three decades the recruiting agents have been sending 20 lakh personnel abroad for jobs every year.

The Council has been fully supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India the skill capital of the world. Mr Kareem appealed to the Centre to make the manpower recruiting industry a partner in boosting personnel exports in a big way.

