Indian-origin girl wins global prodigy award

Dubai: A Dubai-based Indian girl, who can sing in 120 languages, has won in the 'Global Child Prodigy Awards 2020', a media report said on Friday.

The 13-year-old Sucheta Satish, known as the Dubai Indian High School's nightingale, won in the singing category, her father T.C. Satish told the Khaleej Times.

The Global Child Prodigy Award is a platform to celebrate children's talent and power in different categories such as dancing, music, arts, writing, acting, modelling, science, innovation, sports etc.

The awards are supported by the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation and Oscar award winning music producer A.R. Rahman to name a few.

Furthermore, fresh out of the release of her second album "Ya Habibi" and having Malayalam superstar Mammooty release it along with actor Unni Mukundan, Sucheta has a lot going on for her.