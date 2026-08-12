Indian Navy Plans BrahMos Missile Deployment Across Major Warships By 2030 After Operational Success | X - The_Tradesman1

The Indian Navy is accelerating its push to equip frontline warships with BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles as it works towards making the weapon available across virtually all major surface combatants by 2030.

The drive has gathered momentum after BrahMos demonstrated its operational relevance during Operation Sindoor, emerging as one of the key strike systems used by the Indian armed forces. The expansion underlines the Navy's effort to strengthen its long-range strike capability while building a more lethal and self-reliant maritime force.

BrahMos footprint grows across fleet

More than six BrahMos-capable warships have joined the Navy's fleet in the past year, taking the number of frontline naval ships equipped with the missile system to around 20, according to sources.

"All new ships being commissioned into the Navy are equipped with BrahMos missile systems, while conversions are also being undertaken on existing ships to equip them with the missile. BrahMos has proven its capabilities in operations," a source privy to the matter said.

The latest generation of Indian warships is increasingly being designed around the BrahMos capability. The Nilgiri-class stealth frigates, including INS Udaygiri, INS Himgiri and Mahendragiri, carry eight vertically launched BrahMos missiles.

The approach makes the Navy's direction clear: BrahMos is increasingly becoming a central element of the offensive capability of India's surface fleet rather than being limited to a select group of warships, India Today reports.

Big procurement push backs expansion

The Navy's expansion of BrahMos deployment is supported by a major procurement programme. In February 2024, the Cabinet Committee on Security cleared the acquisition of more than 220 BrahMos Extended Range missiles for deployment on Indian Navy warships.

This was followed in 2025 by approval for additional BrahMos fire-control systems and vertical launchers for Navy warships. The move is aimed at expanding the missile's presence across the fleet as more vessels become capable of carrying and firing the weapon.

The BrahMos programme has also evolved in terms of range and platform compatibility. Extended-range variants are being developed to provide greater stand-off capability, while the missile has already been integrated into land, sea and air-launched configurations.

Older missile systems set to make way

The Navy's long-term objective is to progressively replace older ship-launched anti-surface missile systems with BrahMos. At the same time, existing warships are being converted to carry the missile while new vessels are entering service with BrahMos capability from the outset.

According to sources, the Navy is moving ahead with a plan to integrate BrahMos missiles into all its warships over the next four years.

By the end of 2030, the Navy is expected to have more than 200 ships ready to fire BrahMos missiles. Sources further indicate that the service is working towards having BrahMos available on virtually all major surface combatants by then.

If achieved, such extensive deployment would significantly strengthen India's long-range maritime strike capability and give the Navy a more standardised offensive weapon across its expanding surface fleet.

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2030 target, 2047 self-reliance goal

The BrahMos push comes as the Indian Navy rapidly adds new warships to its fleet. New vessels are being commissioned with BrahMos capability, while older platforms are being retrofitted and large-scale missile procurement is under way.

The expansion also fits into the Navy's wider ambition of becoming 100% indigenous by 2047. The simultaneous focus on new warships, missile procurement and upgrades to existing platforms points to an effort to combine greater firepower with increasing self-reliance.

By 2030, the Navy is aiming for near-universal BrahMos coverage across its fleet. The scale of the planned integration suggests that BrahMos is set to become one of the defining weapons of India's future surface fleet, substantially enhancing its long-range naval strike power.