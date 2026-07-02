Indian Navy Foils Piracy Attempt On Merchant Ship In Gulf Of Aden; Crew Safe

INS Trikand and MARCOS secured MV Golden Arsenal after foiling an attempted piracy attack in the Gulf of Aden | X - @AIBSNews24

Gulf of Aden, July 2, 2026: Indian Navy warship INS Trikand foiled a piracy attempt on merchant vessel MV Golden Arsenal in the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday (July 1). The vessel had one Indian crew member on board.

Crew Takes Shelter

Following an attempted boarding by suspected pirates, the crew secured themselves inside a safe room and alerted authorities through a communication channel, news agency ANI reported.

As INS Trikand reached the vessel, the suspected pirates fled the area. Indian Navy Marine Commandos (MARCOS) subsequently boarded MV Golden Arsenal and sanitised the vessel to ensure it was secure.

Indian Navy (INS Trikand) has foiled a piracy attempt in Gulf of Aden last night. MARCOS boarded the affected vessel MV Golden Arsenal and sanitised the ship. pic.twitter.com/qg5yITgD55 — News IADN (@NewsIADN) July 2, 2026

Recent Anti Piracy Operations

The operation follows another anti-piracy response by INS Trikand on June 19, when the warship responded to a distress call from merchant vessel MV Fareeda 5, which reported a likely piracy attempt in the Western Indian Ocean. The Indian Navy said its timely intervention ensured the safety of the merchant vessel.

In a post on X, the Navy said, “Responding swiftly to a distress call from MV Fareeda 5 on a likely piracy attempt in the Western Indian Ocean on 17 June 26, mission-deployed INS Trikand, a frontline frigate of the Indian Navy, undertook prompt action to investigate and deter the threat. Timely intervention assured safety of the merchant vessel. As a preferred security partner and first responder in the region, Indian Navy remains committed to safeguarding merchant shipping, countering piracy and ensuring safe and secure seas.”

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Read Also INS Kolkata Foils Suspected Piracy Attempt In Western Indian Ocean Near Merchant Vessel MV Mashallah...

Earlier, on May 27, Indian Naval Ship INS Kolkata foiled a suspected piracy attempt involving merchant vessel MV Mashallah 1 in the Western Indian Ocean.

Acting on inputs about possible pirate activity, the mission-deployed warship launched its onboard helicopter and boarding teams to investigate and deter the threat. The timely intervention ensured the safety of the merchant vessel and prevented a possible piracy attack.

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