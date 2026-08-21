Indian Envoy Meets Bangladesh Finance Minister Amid Uncertainty Over Tarique Rahman's India Visit | X - ihcdhaka

Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi met Bangladesh Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury and discussed economic cooperation, bilateral development projects and other issues of mutual interest.

The meeting comes amid uncertainty over Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's proposed visit to India next month for the BRICS Summit, as bilateral ties face fresh strains over Dhaka's demand for the extradition of deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Finance and Planning of Bangladesh, H. E. Mr. Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, and held discussions on mutual interest on economic cooperation and bilateral development projects between India and Bangladesh,” the High Commission of India in Bangladesh posted on X on Thursday.

Trivedi also presented Chowdhury with a copy of Kautilya's Arthashastra.

“Arthashastra says, 'Education is the best friend. An educated person is respected everywhere',” the Indian mission quoted from the book.

Envoy Holds Talks On Healthcare Cooperation

Earlier, Trivedi met Bangladesh Health and Family Welfare Minister Sardar Md Sakhawat Hossain, with the two sides discussing cooperation in healthcare.

"Both sides discussed issues of mutual benefit and mutual interest to further people-to-people cooperation in the field of healthcare," the Indian mission said.

Tarique Rahman's India Visit Remains Uncertain

On Wednesday, Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Adviser Humaiun Kobir said the possibility of Rahman visiting India next month for the BRICS Summit “remains slim” unless an appropriate environment based on “mutual trust” is created.

Kobir also expressed resentment over Hasina, who fled to India following the political upheaval, being allowed to use Indian territory for political activities and media appearances.

Earlier this month, Hasina addressed a virtual press conference from New Delhi, prompting the Bangladesh government to lodge diplomatic protests with India.

The Ministry of External Affairs said it had no role in the media event involving Hasina and does not endorse anything said at the forum about the Bangladesh government.

Dhaka Seeks Hasina's Extradition

A special tribunal in Bangladesh sentenced Hasina to death in absentia in November 2025 over alleged “crimes against humanity” during the crackdown on protesters in the youth-led movement.

Dhaka has since sought Hasina's extradition from India. New Delhi maintains that the extradition request is under examination in accordance with applicable law and established legal procedures.