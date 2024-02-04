Indian Coast Guard Rescues Man Who Fell Into Sea From Private Yacht Off Mumbai Coast; Visuals Surface |

An Indian Coast Guard ship rescued a man who had fallen into the sea from a private vessel off the Mumbai coast on Saturday night, an official said. According to the ICG official, the rescue operation lasted about three hours.

"The Indian Coast Guard Ship saved a precious life in the dark hours. In a swift operation conducted in the night of February 3, 24, ICG ship C439 saved a man, who had fallen into the sea off Mumbai from private Yatch McGregor 6. ICG ship responded to the call quickly. The rescue operation lasted three hours," he said, adding that the rescued person was stable and healthy. Further details are awaited.

#WATCH | Indian Coast Guard Ship Rescues Man Who Fell In Dark Waters From Private Luxury Yacht Off #Mumbai Harbour Late Saturday Night



Coast Guard Provides Towing Assistance To Boat

The Indian Coast Guard on Jan 28 provided towing assistance to a fishing boat that was adrift 50 nautical miles southwest of Minicoy Island in Lakshadweep since Jan 25 due to an engine breakdown.

"@IndiaCoastGuard ship Samarth provided towing assistance to Indian Fishing boat Arul Matha(IND-TN-12-MM-5707) which was adrift 50 NM South-West of #Minicoy Island since 25 Jan due to an engine breakdown," the Indian Coast Guard wrote on 'X'.

The boat was towed in rough sea conditions and brought to Minicoy for safety, the Indian Coast Guard said. The Indian Coast Guard Ship Samarth and aircraft were deployed for search and rescue operations.

According to an official release, the Indian fishing boat Arul Matha (IND-TN-12-MM-5207), which was operating from Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu with nine crew members, was stranded at high seas due to engine failure.

In a swiftly co-ordinated rescue operation, 48 NM from Minicoy Island, Indian Coast Guard Ship Samarth arrived at the position during dark hours and deployed its technical team for assessment and defect rectification, which revealed that the boat engine had ceased and repairs were not feasible at sea, as per the official release.

Understanding the gravity of the situation, the ICG ship connected the tow to take the boat to safety at Minicoy Harbour. After a continuous operation that lasted more than 24 hours, the Indian fishing boat along with its crew was handed over in safe condition to the L&M Fisheries Department.

Indian Coast Guard's steadfast resolve and swift response in assisting fishermen at sea have earned them recognition as Sentinel of the Sea amongst fishermen, which is in line with its motto, "Vayam Rakshamah".