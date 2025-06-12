Indian Coast Guard Battles Blaze On Drifting Container Ship MV Wan Hai 503 Off Kerala Coast; Towing Operation Underway

Indian Coast Guard

The Singapore-flagged container vessel MV Wan Hai 503, which caught fire off the Kerala coast on 09 June 2025, continues to drift within the In-dian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships and air-craft are engaged in intensive firefighting operations, even as the vessel drifts in a south-easterly direction, approximately 42 nautical miles from Beypore, Kera-la.

Carrying 2128 metric tons of fuel and hundreds of containers, including hazardous cargo, the vessel poses a significant threat to the marine environment and nearby shipping routes. Continuous and determined firefighting efforts by the ICG have significantly contained the blaze, with only smoke now visible across the cargo holds and bays. However, the fire persists in the inner decks and areas near the fuel tanks.

Five ICG ships, two Dornier aircraft, and one helicopter are actively engaged in the operation, supported by two vessels provided by the Directorate General of Shipping. Salvors appointed by the vessel's owner have deployed an expert team to assist the ICG in firefighting and salvage efforts. Additionally, the Indian Air Force has been requested to provide further aerial support for the ongoing operation.

While the immediate focus remains on extinguishing the fire, parallel efforts were undertaken to connect a towline to the vessel to pull it away from the coast and avert a potential ecological disaster. In a daring operation in extremely excruciating circumstances at approximately 1500 hours on 11 June 2025, an ICG helicopter winched five members of the salvage team and an aircrew diver onto the burning vessel to facilitate the towing process. Under unfavourable sea conditions, ICG has successfully connected the tow and the vessel is under control.

Containing the fire and towing the vessel to a safer location remain top priorities. The situation is being closely monitored, and further updates will be provided as developments unfold.