 Indian Coast Guard Battles Blaze On Drifting Container Ship MV Wan Hai 503 Off Kerala Coast; Towing Operation Underway
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIndian Coast Guard Battles Blaze On Drifting Container Ship MV Wan Hai 503 Off Kerala Coast; Towing Operation Underway

Indian Coast Guard Battles Blaze On Drifting Container Ship MV Wan Hai 503 Off Kerala Coast; Towing Operation Underway

Carrying 2128 metric tons of fuel and hundreds of containers, including hazardous cargo, the vessel poses a significant threat to the marine environment and nearby shipping routes.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 05:14 AM IST
article-image
Indian Coast Guard

The Singapore-flagged container vessel MV Wan Hai 503, which caught fire off the Kerala coast on 09 June 2025, continues to drift within the In-dian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships and air-craft are engaged in intensive firefighting operations, even as the vessel drifts in a south-easterly direction, approximately 42 nautical miles from Beypore, Kera-la.

 Carrying 2128 metric tons of fuel and hundreds of containers, including hazardous cargo, the vessel poses a significant threat to the marine environment and nearby shipping routes. Continuous and determined firefighting efforts by the ICG have significantly contained the blaze, with only smoke now visible across the cargo holds and bays. However, the fire persists in the inner decks and areas near the fuel tanks. 

Indian Coast Guard

Five ICG ships, two Dornier aircraft, and one helicopter are actively engaged in the operation, supported by two vessels provided by the Directorate General of Shipping. Salvors appointed by the vessel's owner have deployed an expert team to assist the ICG in firefighting and salvage efforts. Additionally, the Indian Air Force has been requested to provide further aerial support for the ongoing operation.

Read Also
Mumbai: Coast Gaurd Annual Media Interaction With Regional Commander Inspector General Bhisham...
article-image

While the immediate focus remains on extinguishing the fire, parallel efforts were undertaken to connect a towline to the vessel to pull it away from the coast and avert a potential ecological disaster. In a daring operation in extremely excruciating circumstances at approximately 1500 hours on 11 June 2025, an ICG helicopter winched five members of the salvage team and an aircrew diver onto the burning vessel to facilitate the towing process. Under unfavourable sea conditions, ICG has successfully connected the tow and the vessel is under control. 

FPJ Shorts
IIT Bombay Study Finds Blood Droplet Cracks Can Reveal Volume, Impact Angle; Offers New Forensic Insights
IIT Bombay Study Finds Blood Droplet Cracks Can Reveal Volume, Impact Angle; Offers New Forensic Insights
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Shah Rukh Khan Is 'Heartbroken'; Writes, 'Prayers For The Victims, Their Families'
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Shah Rukh Khan Is 'Heartbroken'; Writes, 'Prayers For The Victims, Their Families'
Mumbai Crime: Security Guard Arrested For Sexually Abusing 3 Minor Girls In Parel Building; Case Registered Under POCSO Act
Mumbai Crime: Security Guard Arrested For Sexually Abusing 3 Minor Girls In Parel Building; Case Registered Under POCSO Act
IIT Bombay Launches Online E-Postgraduate Diploma In Integrated Circuits Design In Partnership With Simplilearn
IIT Bombay Launches Online E-Postgraduate Diploma In Integrated Circuits Design In Partnership With Simplilearn

Containing the fire and towing the vessel to a safer location remain top priorities. The situation is being closely monitored, and further updates will be provided as developments unfold.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'We Are In Contact With Air India': Aircraft Manufacturer Boeing's First Reaction On Ahmedabad Crash

'We Are In Contact With Air India': Aircraft Manufacturer Boeing's First Reaction On Ahmedabad Crash

Uttar Pradesh News: Ayodhya To Honour Ram Mandir Movement Icons Through Naming Of Key Structures

Uttar Pradesh News: Ayodhya To Honour Ram Mandir Movement Icons Through Naming Of Key Structures

Ahmedabad Plane Tragedy: Air India Pilot Gave Mayday Call Before Crash; What is It? (EXPLAINED)

Ahmedabad Plane Tragedy: Air India Pilot Gave Mayday Call Before Crash; What is It? (EXPLAINED)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Here's List Of India's Worst Aviation Disasters

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Here's List Of India's Worst Aviation Disasters

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Navi Mumbai's National Burns Center Keeps 20 Beds Ready For Emergency Cases;...

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Navi Mumbai's National Burns Center Keeps 20 Beds Ready For Emergency Cases;...