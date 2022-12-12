Indian, Chinese troops engaged in face-off near LAC in Arunachal Pradesh last night

Picture for representation | File photo

A face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday led to minor injuries "to a few personnel" from both sides, sources said on Monday and noted that both sides immediately disengaged from the area.

Though there have been no reports of deaths on either side, there have been injuries to at least 6 Indian soldiers.

Meanwhile, the sources confirmed to news agency ANI that the Indian troops in area of face-off in Tawang gave befitting response to Chinese troops and the number of Chinese soldiers injured is more than that of Indian soldiers.

Chinese had come heavily prepared with around 300 soldiers but didn't expect Indian side also to be well prepared, they added.

"On 9th Dec 2022, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh which was contested by Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides. Both sides immediately disengaged from the area," sources confirmed to news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, as a follow-up of the incident, India's Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity.

The particular area has seen clashes in the past as well.

One of the major clashes in this area took place in October 2021 at Yangtse, 35 km northeast of Tawang. The Indian side had thwarted the Chinese attempt to get access to the top of 17,000 feet peak. The area is now under snow and will remain so till March.

After the August 2020 clash near Rinchen La in eastern Ladakh, this is the first physical clash between the two sides