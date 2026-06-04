Indian Army Soldier Injured After Service Rifle Accidentally Goes Off In Poonch | Grok (Representational Image)

Poonch: An Army soldier sustained injuries after his service rifle accidentally went off while he was on duty in a forward area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

According to officials, the incident took place on Wednesday night in the Bolnoi sector of Mendhar.

Army authorities evacuated the injured soldier and shifted him to a hospital in Rajouri, they said.

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