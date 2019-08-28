Indian Army preparing to train women soldiers for Military Police

New Delhi: Indian Army on Wednesday said preparations are underway for receiving and training the first-ever batch of women soldiers in Corps of Military Police.

"The preparations are underway for receiving and training the first-ever batch of women soldiers in Corps of Military Police, from accommodation necessities to training modules to selecting the right instructors from all over the country for them," An Army official told ANI.

Officials said many models including that of Karnataka Women Police were studied and good practices have been adopted.

This comes after Army in the month of April had kicked off the process of inducting women as jawans by starting their online registration for recruitment in the corps of military police.

The decks for the induction were cleared in January this year after Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government has taken a "historic" decision to induct women in the military police with an aim to enhance their representation in the three services.

Women will be inducted in a graded manner to eventually comprise 20 per cent of total Corps of Military Police and their role would range from probing crime cases to assisting the Army in field operations wherever required.