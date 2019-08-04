Indian Army offers Pakistani counterparts to take slain soldiers bodies

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Sunday offered its Pakistani counterparts to take the dead bodies of its soldiers who were killed in a foiled infiltration attempt in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Pakistan Army has been offered to approach with white flag and take the dead bodies lying on the Indian side for last rites," Indian Army sources said.

Pakistan is yet to respond to the offer, the sources added.

The incident took place in Karen sector after a Pakistan Border Action Team's attempt to infiltrate in India was foiled on the intervening night of July 31 and August 1.

Five to seven terrorists and possible SSG personnel were killed. Four bodies were still lying in the open along the Line of Control (LoC), sources said on Saturday.

During the past one week, there has been a rise in infiltration and BAT attempts besides frequent ceasefire violations to disrupt peace along the LoC in the state.

Following these incidents, the Amarnath Yatra was cut short by two weeks and pilgrims and tourists were asked to leave the Valley.