 Indian Army Neutralises 2 World War II Bombs Found In Assam Safely
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Indian Army Neutralises 2 World War II Bombs Found In Assam Safely

Two World War II-era bombs were recovered and defused in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Tuesday, officials said. According to Defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahender Rawat, the explosives were found by a civilian in Ledo’s Burma Camp area. The Indian Army evacuated locals, secured the site, and neutralised the bombs in a controlled operation without any collateral damage.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, March 31, 2026, 09:07 PM IST
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Indian Army Neutralises 2 World War II Bombs Found In Assam Safely | Representational Image

Guwahati: Two World War-II era bombs recovered from Tinsukia district of Assam were defused on Tuesday, officials said.

According to Defence Spokesperson Lt Col Mahender Rawat, a set of unexploded ordnance comprising a World War II-era general-purpose bomb and an incendiary bomb was reported at Ledo's Burma Camp area of Lekhapani.

"The munitions were discovered by a civilian while digging a pit, posing a serious threat to life and property," he added.

The Red Shield Division of the Indian Army mobilised a bomb disposal team to the site for necessary action, he added.

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Civilians were evacuated from the vicinity, and a secure perimeter was established, ensuring strict adherence to safety protocols, Rawat said.

"The unexploded bombs were carefully secured and transported to a designated safe location away from habitation. They were subsequently neutralised through a controlled operation, eliminating all risk without any collateral damage," he added.

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