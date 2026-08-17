Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth Conferred Honorary Rank of Nepal Army General | X

Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth was conferred the rank of Honorary General of the Nepal Army by Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel during an investiture ceremony at Sheetal Niwas in Kathmandu on Monday. General Seth arrived in Nepal on Sunday for a four-day official visit at the invitation of his Nepalese Army counterpart, General Ashok Raj Sigdel. Nepal Vice President Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav, Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal, India’s Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava and senior officials of the Nepal Army and the Nepal government attended the ceremony, according to a press release issued by the Secretariat of President Paudel.

General Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, Chief of the Army Staff, Indian Army arrived at Kathmandu for an official visit. During his visit, General Seth will be conferred with Honorary Rank of General of the Nepali Army. The visit reaffirms the unique and time-tested defence… pic.twitter.com/ED0NP6tGP5 — IndiaInNepal (@IndiaInNepal) August 16, 2026

Tradition Dating Back To 1950

The conferral continues a tradition dating back to 1950, under which Nepal and India confer the honorary rank of general on each other’s army chiefs.

General Seth met General Sigdel at the Nepal Army headquarters on Monday. The two discussed matters of mutual interest and ways to strengthen bilateral military relations.

The Indian Embassy said General Seth’s visit reaffirmed the unique and time-tested defence ties between India and Nepal, founded on shared values, mutual trust and enduring army-to-army relations.

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Talks On Strengthening Bilateral Relations

General Seth also met Ambassador Srivastava at the Indian Embassy, where they discussed ways to further strengthen comprehensive relations between New Delhi and Kathmandu, according to the embassy.

During his visit, General Seth handed over military and medical equipment to the Nepal Army on Monday.

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Seth Inspects Guard Of Honour

General Seth also planted a sapling on the premises of the Nepal Army headquarters and received and inspected a guard of honour, according to a Nepal Army press release.

“Gen. Seth’s visit is expected to further strengthen the mutual trust and cooperation between the armies of Nepal and India,” the Nepal Army said.