Indian Army asks personnel to delete 89 apps including Facebook, TikTok, Instagram - Check out the full list

Indian Army has asked its personnel to delete 89 apps from their smartphones including Facebook, TikTok, Truecaller and Instagram to plug leakage of information, said Indian Army sources.
They have also been asked to delete dating apps such as Tinder, Couch Surfing along with news apps like Daily Hunt in the instructions issued recently.
These apps include 59 Chines apps that have been banned by the Modi government.
Here is the full list of 89 apps Indian Army has asked its personnel to delete;
Earlier last month, the Modi government had banned 59 mobile apps "which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order" against the backdrop of India-China border clash and the subsequent uproar over it.
