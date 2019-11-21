Indian Army always in favour of disability pension: Gen Bipin Rawat

He assured that the Army will take care of personnel who fall in "war-wounded battle casualties". "Such things happen to many who become physical casualties. Indian Army will take care of these people," the Army chief said.

Recently, there was a huge outcry when the Finance Ministry had taken a decision to tax the personnel receiving disability pension also. The force is also now working towards measures where personnel are incentivised for remaining fit throughout their service length.

The reforms planned by the Army on the issue of disability pension have caused some discomfort to a section of the officers from defence services and retired officers.

Due to the strict measures adopted by the chief, the Army has not paid disability pension to personnel suffering from lifestyle diseases including two Lt Gen-rank officers.