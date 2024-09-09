Indian Army & Air Force Sign MoU With Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya For Enhanced Logistics Expertise

Left To Right: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw & Defence Minister Rajnath Singh | File

Aimed at enhancing the logistics capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces, the Indian Army and Indian Air Force have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, Vadodara. The agreement was formalised in a ceremony held in New Delhi, attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan.

The MoU marks a pivotal step in strengthening the logistical backbone of India’s military operations. It is designed to elevate the logistics expertise of personnel from both services, aligning with the Government’s National development plans, including the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan 2021 and the National Logistics Policy 2022.

Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed confidence in the university’s role in empowering the Armed Forces with advanced logistics education and research. He emphasised that the MoU would be instrumental in bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world application. He said, “Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya is focused on logistics as a domain. The entire theme by which this university is being developed is, every line of item of the course curriculum should be industry-focused. So, the target which we have given to Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya...is that students who pass out of this university must have at least two job offers by the time they are in 3rd year of the course and they should be deciding where to go for the employment or be self-employed.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the partnership as a major stride towards self-reliance and enhancing operational efficiency. “An efficient logistics system plays a key role in quickly mobilising the forces and delivering resources to the right place in less time. Keeping in mind the conditions in which our forces operate, we need a seamless movement of troops, equipment and supplies. The MoU will prove to be very important in terms of how the needs of our forces can be fulfilled through knowledge, innovation and collaboration” Singh stated.

Defence Minister Singh highlighted the strategic importance of developing in-house expertise in logistics, underscoring that self-reliance in defense equipment and training is fundamental to National security. “If we need expertise in logistics, we should get its training from our own resources like Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya. If we need equipment, we should get it manufactured in India itself. The foundation of a strong India can be laid only by being Aatmanirbhar.” he added.

Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya is a pioneering institution focused exclusively on transportation and logistics. It aims to address the needs of the entire logistics sector, including Railways, shipping, ports, highways, roads, waterways, and aviation. The university's programs are designed in collaboration with industry experts to ensure practical relevance and cutting-edge education.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Railways, Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya and the Armed Forces, including the Chiefs of the Army and Air Force and the Defence Secretary, were present at the event, marking a collaborative effort towards advancing India’s military logistics capabilities.