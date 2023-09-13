Indian Air Force Tests Type V Heavy Drop System Designed & Developed By DRDO

As India received its first C-295 transport aircraft on Wednesday, the Indian Air Force successfully tested the Type V Heavy Drop System from a cargo aircraft. According to a source in the IAF, the system will help transport arms, equipment, and ammunition weighing up to 20 ton easily and can be dropped with the help of parachute in the battlefield or at inaccessible places including high altitudes. Being manufactured with 100 per cent indigenous resources, the IAF has declared it a major success under Make in India initiative.

Officials said that the Type V Heavy Drop System has been designed and developed at Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment, Agra (DRDO). The testing was jointly completed by Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment, Indian Armed forces Users & Airbornics Defence & Space Pvt. Ltd. (Defence Division of JCBL).

Type V Heavy Drop System can be used for C-17, C-130 and other C-series aircraft. It has a platform and a special multistage parachute system. It consists of eight main canopies, three extractor parachutes, one drogue parachute and electrical, electronic, mechanical systems and other latching accessories. The platform of this system is made of a special aluminum metal.

According to a source, preparations have been completed for the induction of the Type V Heavy Drop System into the Indian Armed Forces. It is being manufactured.

