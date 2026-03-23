Indian Air Force Staffer Arrested In Assam For Espionage, Allegedly Passed Sensitive Data To Pakistan

The accused, Sumit Kumar |

Jaipur: A civilian employee posted at an Indian Air Force station was arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive military information with Pakistani handlers, in a case that investigators say has exposed a wider espionage network operating across India.

Accused Held In Joint Operation By Rajasthan & Air Force Intelligence

The accused, identified as Sumit Kumar, was working as a Multi-Tasking Staff member at Air Force Station Chabua in Assam’s Dibrugarh district. Originally from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, Kumar was detained in a joint operation by Rajasthan Intelligence and Air Force Intelligence and brought to Jaipur for further interrogation.

According to Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) Prafull Kumar, the case stems from an earlier arrest in January 2026, when Jhabara Ram, a resident of Jaisalmer, was taken into custody. During questioning, Ram allegedly revealed links that led investigators to Kumar.

Officials said Kumar had been in contact with Pakistani intelligence operatives since 2023 and was sharing confidential information in exchange for money, as reported by India Today. The data reportedly included sensitive details about Indian Air Force installations such as Air Force Station Chabua and Air Force Station Nal, including locations of fighter aircraft, missile systems, and personnel information.

Kumar Used Social Media Apps To Share Sensitive Information

Investigators further revealed that Kumar allegedly used social media platforms to transmit the information and even helped create accounts for Pakistani handlers using mobile numbers registered in his name.

A case was registered against him at the Special Police Station in Jaipur under the Official Secrets Act, 1923 and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. He was formally arrested on March 22.

The case indicates the presence of a broader Pakistan-backed espionage network and further investigations are underway to identify additional operatives and links, according to officials.