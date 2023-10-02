 Indian Air Force Debunks Fake News Claiming Sikh Personnel Were Refusing To Perform Their Duties Because Of Hindu Seniors Insulting Them
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIndian Air Force Debunks Fake News Claiming Sikh Personnel Were Refusing To Perform Their Duties Because Of Hindu Seniors Insulting Them

Indian Air Force Debunks Fake News Claiming Sikh Personnel Were Refusing To Perform Their Duties Because Of Hindu Seniors Insulting Them

An image with the fake news was making rounds on social media and the Indian Air Force, sharing the image containing baseless message, said that "the information is not true and has been posted to spread rumours."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 02, 2023, 03:39 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday (October 2), in a post on X (formerly Twitter), busted the fake news doing rounds on social media with the claim that the "majority of Sikh pilots and personnel were refusing to perform their duties because of their Hindu seniors insulting them on regular basis."

An image with the above fake news was making rounds on social media and the Indian Air Force, sharing the image containing baseless message, said that "the information is not true and has been posted to spread rumours."

(More details awaited)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Central Railway To Extend The Run Of Special Trains To Clear Extra Rush Of Passengers

Central Railway To Extend The Run Of Special Trains To Clear Extra Rush Of Passengers

Indian Railways To Run Special Trains To Clear Extra Rush Of Passengers During Festive Season

Indian Railways To Run Special Trains To Clear Extra Rush Of Passengers During Festive Season

UP: Shop Owner Abused, Slapped Over Asking Money For Cigarette From BJP Councilor Bhavani Shankar...

UP: Shop Owner Abused, Slapped Over Asking Money For Cigarette From BJP Councilor Bhavani Shankar...

Rajasthan: PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For Development Projects Worth ₹7,000 Crore In...

Rajasthan: PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For Development Projects Worth ₹7,000 Crore In...

Watch: Loco Pilots Foil Sabotage Attempt On Vande Bharat Express As Ballast & Rods Discovered On...

Watch: Loco Pilots Foil Sabotage Attempt On Vande Bharat Express As Ballast & Rods Discovered On...