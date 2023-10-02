Indian Air Force Debunks Fake News Claiming Sikh Personnel Were Refusing To Perform Their Duties Because Of Hindu Seniors Insulting Them

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday (October 2), in a post on X (formerly Twitter), busted the fake news doing rounds on social media with the claim that the "majority of Sikh pilots and personnel were refusing to perform their duties because of their Hindu seniors insulting them on regular basis."

An image with the above fake news was making rounds on social media and the Indian Air Force, sharing the image containing baseless message, said that "the information is not true and has been posted to spread rumours."

#FakeNewsAlert#Beware



The information is not true and has been posted to spread rumours.#IndianAirForce pic.twitter.com/URByBoOlZ4 — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 2, 2023

(More details awaited)

