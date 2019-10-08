Indian Air Force a symbol of valour, courage: Amit Shah on Air Force Day

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday greeted the Indian Air Force on the occasion of its 87th anniversary, saying the force is a symbol of valour and courage.
In a tweet, Shah said the entire nation is proud of the Indian Air Force's dedication and commitment to safeguard the motherland. "Indian Air Force is a symbol of valour and courage.
"On Air Force Day, I salute our Air Force heroes and their families," he said. The IAF is celebrating its 87th anniversary on Tuesday.
