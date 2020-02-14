India won't forget sacrifice of Pulwama attack bravehearts, says Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday paid his tribute to CRPF personnel, who lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on February 14 last year, when their convoy was targeted by a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit.

"Remembering the fallen CRPF personnel who were martyred during the dastardly attack in Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) on this day in 2019. India will never forget their sacrifice," Singh tweeted.

He said that the entire country stands united against terrorism and "everyone is committed to continue fight against this menace".