 India witnesses unemployment at a 3-month high of 7.8%
Unemployment was the lowest in Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh at 0.8% each, followed by Puducherry at 1.5%, Gujarat 1.8%, Karnataka 2.3% and Meghalaya and Odisha at 2.6% each.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, April 02, 2023, 08:18 AM IST
With India’s labour markets deteriorating, unemployment rose to a three-month high in March to 7.8% as per data released on Saturday by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

In December 2022, the unemployment rate had surged to 8.3% but declined to 7.14% in January this year, edging up marginally to 7.45% a month later. Last month, the unemployment rate in cities was 8.4% while in rural areas it was 7.5%.

CMIE managing director Mahesh Vyas said that its effect is “compounded by the simultaneous fall in the labour force participation rate, which fell from 39.9% to 39.8%. He said this led to a fall in employment from 409.9 million to 407.6 million.

About unemployment stats

Experts said that after the festive season that began in October last year ended in January this year, employment was derailed in retail, supply chain, logistics, financial services and e-commerce, with technology and start-up sectors tightening their belts, leading to a slowdown in fresh hiring.

