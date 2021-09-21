'India within right to take reciprocal measures...': Govt slams UK's 'discriminatory' new COVID-19 travel rules

The Indian government on Tuesday hit out at its British counterpart over recent COVID-19 rules that will see Indians inoculated with Covishield facing quarantine and a slew of precautionary measures. Calling the decision 'discriminatory', Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said said that India was within its rights to take "reciprocal measures".

As the global COVID-19 situation continues to evolve the UK has now come out with an updated system of regulating travellers coming to the country. And while India's Covishield vaccine is based on the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab, this is not recognised by the western nation.

In other words, Indians vaccinated with the the Serum Institute of India produced Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine would be considered 'unvaccinated' and subjected to relevant restrictions.

Further details awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 03:40 PM IST