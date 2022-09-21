e-Paper Get App
India wins UN award for Hypertension Control Initiative

India wins UN award for Hypertension Control Initiative

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 06:27 PM IST
India wins UN award for Hypertension Control Initiative

India has won a UN award for "India Hypertension Control Initiative (IHCI)" - a large scale hypertension intervention within existing primary healthcare system under National Health Mission," tweeted Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

"IHCI is being implemented in 138 districts of 23 states. More than 34 lakh people with hypertension are taking treatment in Govt health facilities. This highly impactful initiative has received applause from the UN. We are committed to building a healthy & fit India," he tweeted.

Will never bow down before BJP and RSS: Lalu Prasad Yadav

Lovely Professional University student suicide: Suicide note recovered; FIR registered against...

CBI arrests ABG founder-chairman Rishi Agarwal in Rs 22,842-crore bank fraud case

Mumbai Traffic Updates: Vehicular movement in Kurla to get affected from October 1 to Feb 28, 2023

