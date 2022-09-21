India wins UN award for Hypertension Control Initiative | medicaizcalli.com

India has won a UN award for "India Hypertension Control Initiative (IHCI)" - a large scale hypertension intervention within existing primary healthcare system under National Health Mission," tweeted Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

"IHCI is being implemented in 138 districts of 23 states. More than 34 lakh people with hypertension are taking treatment in Govt health facilities. This highly impactful initiative has received applause from the UN. We are committed to building a healthy & fit India," he tweeted.

IHCI has strengthened PM @NarendraModi Ji's mission to ensure health & wellness for all. — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 21, 2022