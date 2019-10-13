India will never be 'Hindu' country: Asaduddin Owaisi

New Delhi: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat cannot erase his history in India, while asserting that India would never be a Hindu country.
"Bhagwat cannot erase my history in India by renaming it 'Hindu'. It won't work. He cannot insist that our cultures, faiths, creeds & individual identities all be subsumed by Hinduism. Bharat Na Kabhi Hindu Rashtra Tha, Na Hai, Na Hi Kabhi Banega Inshallah (India was never a Hindu country, nor is and will never be)," he tweeted.
The AIMIM leader posted the comment on the microblogging site while retweeting a tweet of a user who shared a video of Bhagwat where the RSS chief referred to India as a country of Hindus.
Addressing a meeting of intellectuals in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, Bhagwat had said: "We are a country of Hindus. Hindu is not the name of a language, province or country but a culture, which is the legacy of all people living in India."
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)