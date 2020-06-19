India will bring transparency to UN Security Council: Envoy

United Nations: India will bring transparency, credibility and effectiveness to the UN Security Council, the country's envoy has said, underlining the strong supp­o­rt it has received demonstra­tes the confidence the internatio­nal community has in its capability to contribute to the powerful UN organ. India garnered 184 votes out of the 192 ballots cast in the General Assembly on Wednesday to win the poll for the non-permanent seat in the Council. India's 2-year term will begin on January 1, 2021. This is the eighth time India will sit at the UN high-table, which comprises 5 perma­nent members and 10 non-perm­anent members. "The strong supp­ort at the elec­tion demonstrates the confidence the international community has in India's capability to contri­bute constructively to the work of the UNSC and the reco­g­nition of the fact that we are the world's largest democracy with strong commit­ment to internatio­nal cooperation. We are grateful for this endorse­ment,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti.