India Warns Against Sensitive Weapons Technology Reaching Terror-Linked Actors At UN

Lok Sabha MP Alok Kumar Suman highlights the threat of weapons of mass destruction falling into the hands of terrorists and non-state actors | AI Generated File Image

New York, October 20, 2026: India has urged the international community to remain vigilant against the transfer of sensitive technology to entities linked to terrorism and weapons proliferation, warning of the threat posed by weapons of mass destruction falling into the hands of terrorists. The remarks appeared to be a veiled reference to Pakistan.

India Raises Concerns At UN Over Terror Threat

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly First Committee, which deals with disarmament and international security, Lok Sabha MP Alok Kumar Suman on Monday expressed concern over the possibility of weapons of mass destruction reaching terrorists and non-state actors.

India calls for stronger safeguards against WMD proliferation at UN India on Monday urged nations to prevent countries from acquiring sensitive technologies that could be weaponised, while highlighting the risks of weapons of mass destruction falling into terrorist hands. Delivering India’s statement on “Other Weapons of Mass Destruction” at the UN General Assembly’s First Committee, Member of Parliament Dr Alok Kumar Suman reaffirmed the country’s commitment to the full, effective and non-discriminatory implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention and the Biological Weapons Convention. India stressed the need to account for developments in science and technology, alongside growing threats from non-state actors. Suman also underscored the importance of strengthening international cooperation and assistance to address these challenges and prevent terrorists from gaining access to weapons of mass destruction. #WMD #UnitedNations #IndiaAtUN #GlobalSecurity — DD India (@DDIndialive) October 20, 2026

“Terrorism remains a major challenge to international security. India is deeply concerned about the risk of weapons of mass destruction falling into the hands of terrorists and non-state actors,” Suman said.

“We encourage all Member States to remain vigilant about the transfer of dual-use and sensitive technology, particularly to those with a record of proliferation or linked to terrorism,” he said.

Remarks Seen As Veiled Reference To Pakistan

Suman’s remarks appeared to allude to Pakistan and the international nuclear proliferation network operated by A Q Khan, the Pakistani nuclear physicist widely regarded as the father of Pakistan’s nuclear bomb.

Khan headed an extensive global network involved in spreading nuclear equipment and technical expertise. The US State Department has described the network as providing “‘one-stop shopping’ for countries seeking to develop nuclear weapons”.

Indian MPs On UN Familiarisation Visit

Suman is among the second group of visiting Indian parliamentarians who arrived for a familiarisation trip to the United Nations.

During their visit, the MPs are scheduled to participate in various engagements at the UN headquarters and interact with senior UN officials, envoys and members of the Indian diaspora.

India Reaffirms Commitment To Disarmament

Suman highlighted India’s continued efforts to prevent terrorists from acquiring weapons of mass destruction, noting that the country has introduced a resolution titled Measures to Prevent Terrorists from Acquiring Weapons of Mass Destruction every year since 2002.

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India also reiterated its commitment to the full, effective and non-discriminatory implementation of the Chemical and Biological Weapons Conventions.

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