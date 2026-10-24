India, Uzbekistan Reaffirm Commitment To Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation

India and Uzbekistan have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in counter-terrorism, with Secretary (West) Sibi George meeting Uzbek Foreign Ministry official Pirimkulov Gulomjon Shodmonkulovich in New Delhi following the 10th meeting of the India-Uzbekistan Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism.

In a post on X on Saturday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorge received Mr Pirimkulov Gulomjon Shodmonkulovich, Head of Department for Cooperation with South Asian, Near, Middle Eastern and African Countries, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan and Co-Chair of the India-Uzbekistan Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"They discussed India-Uzbekistan cooperation in counter-terrorism and other issues of mutual interest, reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation," Jaiswal added.

10th India-Uzbekistan Joint Working Group Meeting Held In New Delhi

Earlier, in a post on X on Wednesday, Jaiswal said, "The 10th Meeting of India-Uzbekistan Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism was held on 22 October 2026 in New Delhi."

According to the Ministry of External Affairs press release, the meeting was co-chaired by Suhel Ajaz Khan, Additional Secretary (Counter Terrorism), Ministry of External Affairs, and Pirimkulov Gulomjon Shodmonkulovich, Head of the Department for Cooperation with South Asian, Near, Middle Eastern and African Countries under Uzbekistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Both Sides Discuss Emerging Counter-Terrorism Challenges

During the meeting, the two sides discussed threats posed by terrorist groups globally and in their respective regions. They exchanged views on current and emerging counter-terrorism challenges, including countering extremism and radicalisation, combating the financing of terrorism, preventing the use of technology for terrorist purposes, and addressing the nexus between transnational organised crime and terrorism.

Both sides agreed to cooperate in addressing threats and challenges to national and regional security and further strengthen the framework of the India-Uzbekistan Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism.

Focus On Information Sharing And Cooperation Between Agencies

The two delegations also deliberated on measures to strengthen bilateral counter-terrorism cooperation through information sharing, capacity building and sharing of best practices. They discussed prospects for developing cooperation between the relevant agencies of India and Uzbekistan in the fight against terrorism.

India, Uzbekistan To Strengthen Cooperation In Multilateral Fora

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in multilateral fora, including the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (SCO-RATS) and the Eurasian Group on Combating Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism (EAG).

The next meeting of the Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism will be held in Uzbekistan on a mutually convenient date, the MEA press release stated.