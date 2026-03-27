'India-US Ties Will Grow Even Stronger': US Embassy in India Shares Donald Trump’s Praise For PM Modi

PM Modi (L) & US President Donald Trump (R) | X/@PMOIndia

New Delhi: The US Embassy in India on Friday spotlighted growing India-US ties by sharing a quote from President Donald Trump praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with an image from their previous White House meeting.

US Embassy Highlights Trump–Modi Rapport

The US Embassy’s official post on X sharing Trump’s remark emphasising his strong working relationship with PM Modi, stating that both leaders are focused on delivering results and strengthening bilateral cooperation.

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In the post, Trump expressed confidence that ties between India and the United States will continue to deepen. The message comes at a time of shifting global geopolitical dynamics, drawing attention to the strategic importance of the partnership.

Recent Call Focused on West Asia Situation

The development follows a recent telephonic conversation between Trump and Modi, where both leaders discussed the ongoing tensions in West Asia and the need to ensure stability in key global trade routes.

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As confirmed by US Ambassador Sergio Gor, the leaders also underlined the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open, a crucial artery for global oil shipments.