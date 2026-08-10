India-US Naval Cooperation: Indian And US Navies Begin 5-Day Explosive Ordnance Disposal Exercise In Kochi

Indian and US Navy personnel have begun a five-day explosive ordnance disposal exercise at the Southern Naval Command in Kochi to enhance interoperability and specialised maritime operational coordination | X - @AIRNewsHindi

Kochi, August 10, 2026: The Indian Navy and the US Navy will conduct a five-day explosive ordnance disposal exercise at the Southern Naval Command in Kochi from August 10 to 14, 2026, as the two sides seek to strengthen interoperability and professional cooperation in specialised maritime operations.

The eighth edition of the bilateral training exercise will bring together specialist diving and ordnance disposal personnel from both navies. The programme will include expert exchanges, cross-training, equipment demonstrations and scenario-based practical exercises, the Indian Navy said in a statement.

Focus On Skills And Technology

Personnel from the two navies will exchange contemporary explosive ordnance disposal methodologies, discuss emerging technologies and share operational best practices. The exercise will also help the teams gain a better understanding of each other's capabilities in the maritime domain.

The training is expected to improve the participating teams' ability to respond to complex explosive ordnance disposal challenges at sea. The emphasis on practical exercises and exchange of expertise also underlines the value both navies place on being able to work together during specialised maritime operations, The Hindu reported.

Cooperation Dating Back To 2005

The Indian Navy and the US Navy have conducted joint salvage and explosive ordnance disposal exercises since 2005, giving the latest edition the backdrop of more than two decades of cooperation in this specialised area.

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The Kochi exercise is another step in that longstanding engagement. By focusing on interoperability, technology and operational practices, the training reflects the continuing effort by the two navies to strengthen professional coordination in specialised maritime operations.

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